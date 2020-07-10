Normal police searching for suspect that brought concrete chunks to Target looting in June

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal police are asking residents for help in locating a female who brought concrete chunks that were thrown at police during the Target looting that occurred in June.

Police said the female suspect in the video distributed slabs of concrete that were thrown at officers and squad cars as the looting happened. The video shows that the suspect also stole merchandise from the store.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect is asked to contact Normal Police Department Detective Darren Wolters at 309-433-3415 or dwolters@normal.org. Those that wish to remain anonymous while reporting information can call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111. NPD said if your information leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

