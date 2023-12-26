NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Police here are seeking the public’s help to find a 43-year-old man who was reported missing early Tuesday morning.

According to a department Facebook post, Daniel Grieder was last seen on foot near the area of West College and Parkside Drive. He doesn’t have access to a vehicle.

It is believed Grieder may be a harm to himself.

If you see him, please call (309) 454-9535. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should reach out to Normal Police at the same number. If you wish to provide information and remain anonymous, please use our Tip411 service by texting NORMALPD to 847411, leave a space and then enter your tip.

You can also download the Normal PD app and provide an anonymous tip.