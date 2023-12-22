NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are seeking help in solving a 48-year-old murder near an Illinois State University sorority house.

Friday was the anniversary of when Carol Rofstad, 21, was attacked outside the sorority house late on Dec. 22, 1975. She was found about 12 hours later with severe head injuries.

“Exactly what happened when Carol came across her attacker is still unknown. Unfortunately, two days later, on Christmas Eve, Carol was pronounced deceased,” the Normal Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The Illinois State Police, in a post for cold cases on their website, said “the suspected murder weapon, an 18-inch piece of railroad tie, was found nearby. Rofstad wasn’t found until roughly 12 hours after the attack . . . two men, one of whom carried a club, were seen between 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on December 22, 1975. Both were white males and between the ages of 18 and 25.”

According to the state police website, most students had left for the holiday break when the attack occurred. Rofstad had stayed to work at a retail store. Money was found in her purse and there was no signs of sexual assault.

Normal PD has been re-examining this case and has continued to interview numerous individuals. Additionally, Normal PD has been rigorously working with state and private labs in the hopes that advancements in forensic technology will one day paint a clearer picture of those responsible for committing this heinous crime. Normal PD continues to investigate the homicide of Carol Rofstad and has gone to great lengths to provide answers to Carol’s family and friends. Normal Police Department

The department is asking for the public’s help in solving the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nicole Bruno at nbruno@normal.org or by calling (309) 454-9702. One can also provide an anonymous tip by downloading the Normal PD App and sharing your information anonymously.