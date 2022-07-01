NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department shared their policy Friday on the potential automated license plate readers (ALPR) system that could be coming to the town.

According to a Normal police press release, the policy is similar to the ones put into place by other local Illinois police agencies.

The policy states that its purpose is, “to provide Normal Police Department personnel with guidelines and principles for the use, collection, access, dissemination, retention and purging of ALPR data to ensure that the information is used for legitimate law enforcement purposes only and the privacy, civil rights and civil liberties of individuals are not violated.”

The policy covers the strict justification for use, and that they can only be used to solve and reduce property and violent crime, and will not be used for minor traffic or parking violation.

In June, representatives from Flock Security discussed with Normal Town Council how cameras could improve security around Normal.

The ALPR policy will go into effect if the council approves the ALPR system at its July 18 meeting.