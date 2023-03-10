NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police Department is asking the public for any information in a murder cold case back from 1975.

According to the Normal police Facebook, Carol Rofstad was a young college student found murdered in 1975 outside her sorority house. She would have turned 69 on Friday.

Normal police are hoping modern technology and help from the public can find the killer.

The Normal Police Department continues to work the homicide of Carol Rofstad, in an effort to hold her killer accountable. NPD has worked to find Carol’s killer since her death on December 24, 1975. However, more recently, NPD is utilizing cutting edge technology to aid in suspect identification. Additionally, the assigned detective continues to put in countless hours to identify all necessary follow-up and track down any new leads, so Carol’s family can have the answers they deserve. Normal Police Department

If you have any information regarding the homicide of Carol Rofstad, please contact Detective Nicole Bruno at nbruno@normal.org / 309-454-9702, or utilize our anonymous tip line by texting NORMALPD to 847411, leave a space and then enter your tip. You can also download the Normal PD app and provide an anonymous tip.