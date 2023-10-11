NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department announced on Wednesday it will be using new technology to keep citizens safe.

According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers will be using a new drone during Illinois State University’s (ISU) Homecoming Parade on Saturday.

Normal police stated that the drone is being used for real-time monitoring for the safety of participants and attendees.

ISU’s Homecoming Parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14. The parade will start near University Street and College Avenue.

A full list of ISU’s Homecoming events is available here.