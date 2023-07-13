NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department announced that two arrests have been made in relation to several vehicle burglaries in April.

According to a Normal police press release, officers were investigating several vehicle burglaries where purses or wallets were stolen. The thieves would visit local banks and attempt to cash forged checks by assuming the identity of the victim they just burglarized.

Normal police stated that they used technology, including the Flock Automated License Plate Reader cameras to identify suspects, 38-year-old Laura McCoy from Brackettville, Texas and 31-year-old Raynard Spence of Dania, Florida.

The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office issued arrest warrants for both of them. McCoy was arrested in Arlington, Texas on July 6. Spence was arrested in Midlothian, Ill. on April 20.

“This case is an excellent example of modern-day professional policing. NPD’s use of technology and commitment to engagement with our local law enforcement partners and business community led to a successful criminal investigation,” Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli said.

McCoy was charged with four counts of forgery and two counts of identity theft, her bond was set at $100,000. Spence was charged with Burglary and criminal trespass to vehicles. His bond was set at $150,000.

Anyone with information on any crime is encouraged to contact Normal police at (309) 454-9535.