NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is warning the public about fake money that was found around Uptown Normal Thursday.

According to a Normal Police Facebook post, several counterfeit $100 bills were found blowing around Uptown Normal during St. Patrick’s Day events.

The post stated that “We know yesterday was St. Patrick’s Day and you may be feeling a bit lucky, but if you picked up a $100 bill blowing around Uptown Normal, your luck has run out, unfortunately.”

Police encourage anyone who picked up a $100 bill in Uptown Normal yesterday to not try to spend it, and to shred it.