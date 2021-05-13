Normal Police warning residents of suspicious driver near Lawrence Avenue

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspicious driver sighted in the Normal area has still not been found, police said.

On Monday, May 10, a white van was seen driving near the 100 block of Lawrence Ave. The caller reported the older white male driver pulled up to her daughter and told her to enter the van.

Her daughter refused and told the driver that her mother was calling the police when the man left the area.

Normal Police Department (NPD) officers responding to the call searched the area unsuccessfully. There are currently no suspects.

NPD would like to ensure parents and children take simple safety measures in prevention, including not speaking to strangers and not entering their vehicles.