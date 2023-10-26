NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department announced that it was welcoming a new K9 to its police force on Tuesday.

According to a Normal police Facebook post, K9 Bond and his handler, Officer Yanor, have recently completed a six-week K9 academy in Denver, IN.

Bond is a one-year-old German Shepard, and is described as being 86 pounds of pure muscle, and ready to keep Normal safe.

K9 Bond has been trained for tracking, narcotic detection, article search and bite apprehension.

The post states that Normal police are excited about the amazing things K9 Bond and Officer Yanor will do for the community.