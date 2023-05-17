NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Public Library is figuring out what to do about an asbestos issue.

On Wednesday, the Board of Trustees sat through a presentation from Studio GC, a Chicago-based architecture firm to explain the details of the situation.

In 2020 while doing bathroom renovations, asbestos was discovered in the side of the library constructed in the early 1970s. The asbestos comes from the spray applied fireproofing.

There is some good news. An April air quality test shows asbestos is not in the air. That means the library is still safe for the public.

Studio GC estimates the abatement project will cost a minimum of $2.5 million for partial removal and $3.5 million for full removal. The firm also estimates the project will take six to nine months to complete.

Library Director John Fischer said despite the big decision that has to be made they are planning for a fantastic summer.

“I’m very thankful that we’ve had a healthy discussion tonight concerning the Normal Public Library. It is an asset to the community. It’s well-loved by the community,” he said. “And we’ve had some really good discussion and good support by both Town of Normal staff, Normal Town Council and the Trustees of the Normal Public Library. So I’m thankful.”

The Board of Trustees will make an official decision on how to move forward on June 21.