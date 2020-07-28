Normal Public Library offers reading programs to prevent summer slide

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Summer slide is the decline in a student’s achievements while they’re out of school for the summer months.

Education professionals warn of the impact it can have and encourage parents to take action to keep students engaged.

To help beat the summer slide, the Normal Public Library is offering programs that parents can take advantage of before sending kids back to school.

Community Engagement Manager Laura Golaszewski says reading is one of the best things students can do.

“Reading different words that you don’t hear in your everyday life and then maybe you look them up, maybe you’re reading with a parent and they can help you figure out what those words mean, it helps you build up your internal vocabulary for children and adults,” said Golaszewski.

The library is offering a summer reading program, and grab bags that include free books and activities for kids of all ages.

Golaszewski says students can regress during time off from school and it’s important to keep skills sharp and learning levels up.

“Those months that you’re home and you’re not interacting with printed word or stories in general and your brain’s not thinking in that way, it just can set you back,” said Golaszewski.

Programs at the Normal Public Library are virtual on YouTube and Facebook, and anyone in central Illinois can participate.

While the library is closed, books can be picked up curbside.

The 2020 summer reading challenge ends July 31.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected