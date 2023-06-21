NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Public Library is moving forward with full asbestos and renovations. On Wednesday, the Board of Trustees unanimously voted to have Studio GC produce the bidding documents.

The Chicago-based architecture firm estimated that the project will cost a minimum of $3.5 million. The library trustees set a cap for the project at $4.75 million. There are $5.5 million in the library reserves but there are plans to have fundraisers and possibly apply for grants.

Renovations for the library will be a result of having to remove the asbestos. That means new flooring and ceilings.