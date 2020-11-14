Normal Public Library returning to curbside service only

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Public Library has announced it will return to curbside service only beginning Saturday, Nov. 14, until further notice.



Patrons may request items online or over the phone by calling 309-452-1757. Once they have been notified via phone or email that their items are ready, they may come to pick their items up during NPL’s curbside hours.

No appointment is needed.

Curbside service will be available Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.



For patrons who would like library staff to select items for them based on reading level or interest, NPL will continue to provide their Browser Pack service. Browser Packs may be requested through NPL’s website or over the phone.



Returns will continue to be accepted at all of NPL’s book drops, including at the off-site drops located at Target, Jewel on Cottage Avenue, Schnucks on Bradford Lane, and at the Community Activity Center on Douglas Street. All items are quarantined for three days upon return to NPL.

Book donations will not be accepted until further notice.



Virtual programming for all ages will continue on NPL’s Facebook and YouTube, as well as on Zoom. You can find a full calendar of events on the homepage of NPL’s website.