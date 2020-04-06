Normal receives personal ‘thank you’ from police department

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Officers are recognizing everyone for doing their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. So they are giving kids something to do while being stuck at home.

Beginning Monday officers are driving through different neighborhoods, waving to families and spreading words of encouragement.

“I just kind of thought of it myself I have two daughters at home and I know they like to have something to look forward to and I just thought it was something good we can do with just a little effort on our part and also help the other patrol officers that are coming out to help us,” said Normal Police Department’s public information officer, Brad Park.

Many kids even got creative and made signs for police officers to enjoy while they drove through the communities.

The Normal Police Department wants to drive through every neighborhood over the next month.

“It will end at some point we just want people to stay safe and do the right thing, and a little selfishly I know this is gonna be really fun for the patrol officers to get that feedback from the community,” said Officer Park.

The schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday is below:

Tuesday

12:30 p.m. North Meadow Village

1 p.m. Northbrook/Orlando

1:15 p.m. School/Rockingham

1:45 p.m. Redbird Estates

2:15 p.m. Carriage Hills

Wednesday

12:30 p.m. Collie Ridge

12:45 p.m. Pinehurst

1:15 p.m. Kelley Glenn

1:30 p.m.Tramore

1:45 p.m. Savannah Green

