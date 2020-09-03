Normal residents can get up to $2,000 to help pay bills during the pandemic

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new assistance program in Normal aims to help some residents that are struggling to make ends meet.

On Thursday, town officials announced their new assistance program which they say will assist income-qualified residents in Normal for up to two months, or $2,000 total in a single year. The town is partnering with Mid Central Community Action to make it possible.

Mayor Chris Koos said the program is one way to help people that have been suffering from income or job loss during the pandemic.

“This program can help residents cover monthly housing costs, specifically rent, mortgage, and utility bill payments,” Koos said.

“We are proud to partner with a trusted and experienced organization like Mid Central Community Action in this unprecedented time.”

The program uses federal funding from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (C.A.R.E.S.) Act. The Town of Normal received $246,067 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, referred to as CDBG-CV (Coronavirus), used only for preventing, preparing for, and responding to the effects of COVID-19 locally.

The initial amount of funding for the housing program is $100,000, and it is one of several local programs designed to assist residents in need.

Those needing assistance can call PATH at 2-1-1 to begin the referral process. Program guidelines, application materials, and information on how best to submit applications are available online.

Associate Planner Taylor Long can answer questions directly at (309) 454-9642 or through email at tlong@normal.org.

