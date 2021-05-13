Normal residents ready to ditch masks

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In the twin cities, people say they can’t wait to get rid of face coverings once they’re fully vaccinated. Many saying it looks like the country is finally on the right track.

Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared new guidance on masks for fully vaccinated Americans. That includes an end to the need for face coverings in most public places and relaxing a requirement for social distancing.

Normal resident Andrea Bjorkman said she’s ready to ditch the masks and get back to normal.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I know there are still some concerns with larger crowds, but we’re going to get so much further along than we have been in the past year,” Bjorkman said.

Bjorkman said she’s had both covid and the shot and is ready to get on with her life.

Another local said he’s yet to get vaccinated but plans to, and he can’t wait to get rid of the masks.

“Well if they’re confident that the vaccine works, I don’t see a problem with it,” said Normal reisdent Toby Gudeman.

Gudeman said he knows family who’ve had the shot and is glad the country is on the right track after over a year.

“Well they’re no fun to wear. It’ll be nice to be getting rid of them. Certainly,” Gudeman said.

He said the news gives him hope that the pandemic goes away completely.

“The hotbed doesn’t seem to be here as much as it was, so much as it is in India. I’m hoping we can start vaccinating the whole world and getting the whole thing done,” Gudeman said.

It’s important to remember face coverings are still required in places like hospitals, and when traveling on planes or buses. In addition, businesses can still require customers to wear them.