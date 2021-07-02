Normal restricting access to Fairview Park and Constitution Trail during fireworks set up, show

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In order to keep constituents safe during the holiday festivities, the Normal Fire Department will create a restricted area within the park.

“During the day while crews are setting up and during the show, we have to maintain a safe distance from the launch site in case something goes wrong,” said Fire Chief Mick Humer. “Fireworks are beautiful, so it is easy to forget they are powerful explosives. If there is an accidental detonation on the ground while crews are setting up, it can be catastrophic and deadly for anyone in the vicinity.”

Following the completion of the Park-to-Park 5K Run in the morning, the Town of Normal Parks and Recreation Department will barricade Constitution Trail on the north end of Fairview Park and trail access and the roadways leading to the northwest half of the park.

No one will be allowed on the west side of the creek or inside the barricades from the time the fireworks arrive at the site until the park reopens Monday morning.

This will remain in effect until after the fireworks’ performance. Barricades and large banners will be posted to remind visitors and the grounds will be patrolled.

This year there are a few changes from previous years: