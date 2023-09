NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Intermittent road closures will begin in Normal this Saturday.

A Normal media release confirms WB East College Avenue between Landmark Drive and Grandview Drive will be closed for road work.

The road is expected to reopen by 6 p.m. the same day, weather permitting.

Questions can be directed to Eric Herbst, Town of Normal Project Engineer, at (309) 454-9744.