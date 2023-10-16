NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– As sediment and stagnant water build up in hydrant distribution systems, they occasionally need to be flushed out.

The City of Normal has released a flushing schedule for the city’s fire hydrants. The flushing process will improve the town’s water quality.

The flushing may temporarily cause water to be discolored. Residents are encouraged to avoid washing clothes between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. during flushing.

A full schedule can be found below.

10/22 to 10/25/23 – Areas north of College Avenue east of Constitution Trail and south of Shelbourne Drive, including Beechwood Court, Basswood Lane, Heritage Road, Regal Drive, Collie Ridge and Tramore Subdivisions, as well as areas east of Veteran’s Parkway and south of I-55.

10/24 to 10/26/23 – Areas west of Linden Street and north of Raab Road as well as Heartland Ridge and Lincoln College.

10/24 to 10/27/23 – Areas south of College Avenue and east of Constitution Trail.

10/25 to 10/29/23 – Ironwood, Wintergreen, Northfields, Heather Ridge and North Bridge Subdivisions as well as areas south of College Avenue and west of Constitution Trail.

10/24 to 10/29/23 – Areas between West College Avenue and Raab Road west of Constitution Trail, as well as the Pines, Pheasant Ridge, Carriage Hills and Pinehurst Subdivisions.

A map of the flushing schedule can also be found here.