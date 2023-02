NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police Department is still looking for a woman who has been missing for over a month.

According to the Normal Police Facebook, 50-year-old Julie Harris has been missing since Jan. 8. She is listed as homeless, 5’04”, and 130 lbs with brown hair and glasses.

Harris is known to frequent local motels or homeless camps near Bloomington/Normal. She has a history of seizures.

Please contact Normal PD at 309-454-9535 if you have any information on Julie Harris.