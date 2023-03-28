NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — 17-year-old Bradley Ross Jackson from Normal was one of 100 students nationwide selected for the Disney Dreamers Academy in California. He spent four days at Disneyland focusing on his career-building skills and how to achieve his goals in life.

He was asked to join the Grand Marshall platform with actress Halle Bailey who will be playing Ariel later this year in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Bradley is the president of his local NCAAP youth council and spends his time doing community service or working on his kindness campaign.

He’s gotten grant money from companies like Disney, Hasbro, and Amazon to give local kids toys.

“At the young age of ten, I knew that everyone needed to be kind to one another, so I started my kindness campaign. I think people need to find out what they want to do in life and then set their goals for that standard and try to excel and go far beyond their goals.”

He was also awarded the NCAAP youth activist of the year award back in February 2023.

Bradley Ross Jackson with Little Mermaid (2023) star Halle bailey