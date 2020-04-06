Normal Theater offering new movies to watch from home

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The Normal Theater is offering ways for fans to view movies from home.

The theater is offering virtual screenings of movies originally set to appear on its programming calendar. Those who purchase tickets will receive a link or access code to watch the movie within 48-72 hours of the purchase.

Civic Arts Manager for the Town of Normal and lead film programmer for the Normal Theater Adam Fox said its amazing to see how theaters responded to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Stay-at-Home order.

“It has been amazing to see how theaters and film distributors have responded to our current reality,” Fox said. “Films that would traditionally have only been available in theaters are now available to view at home, but in a way that directly benefits art house cinemas. We’re still able to curate a film series for our audiences; they’re just watching it on their home screens rather than ours.”

Films the Normal Theater is currently showing include the Brazilian satire “Bacurau” and the Irish supernatural comedy “Extra Ordinary.”

More Information can be found on the Normal Theater’s website.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected