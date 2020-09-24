Normal Theater set to reopen in October

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Theater announced that it will be reopening Thursday, Oct. 1.

The theater has been closed since March 13 due to COVID-19. In a press release, Civic Arts Manager for the Town of Normal Adam Fox stated they are excited to welcome audiences back into the theater.

“For us, the biggest question has been how to do that while making sure everyone’s health and safety is our top priority,” Fox said.

The theater will be implementing several safety procedures to keep guests safe.

The theater will operate at a reduced capacity of 50 guests.

Seating will be assigned to maintain proper social distancing.

Masks will be required at all times, including during the show.

Concessions will not be available for sale, and outside food and beverages remain prohibited.

The theater will also not be accepting cash.

The Normal Theater will reopen with Manhattan Short Film Festival from Oct. 1 — Oct 4. The film festival will be followed by Halloween classics including Beetlejuice and Labyrinth. The theater will also continue to offer online screenings for those still uncomfortable to return to in-person screenings.

More information is available on the Normal Theater’s website.

