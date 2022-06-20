NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — More cameras aimed at making cities safer to live in could soon be coming to the Bloomington-Normal area.

Just months after the City of Bloomington approved and implemented the use of automatic license plate reading cameras, the Town of Normal may also follow suit.

At a town council work session Monday night, council members heard from a representative from Flock Security; the same company Bloomington contracted with in February, as to why their cameras will improve security in the town.

The Flock representative along with Normal’s police chief Steve Petrilli said discussions have been in the works for the last eight weeks or so.

According to the presentation, just 15% of property crimes in the U.S. are solved on average and 50% of violent crimes are solved. By implementing this technology, police departments that use license plate cameras are solving 500 crimes a day on average.

Petrilli said the use of these cameras would enhance their investigative capabilities and said it would help detectives solve all crimes ranging from property theft to murder.

“It truly is a non-discriminant technology; it’s capturing license plates, this is not facial recognition or anything of that nature. It’s simply capturing license plates and we can’t access the data unless we have a legitimate law enforcement purpose to do so,” Petrilli said.

The cameras only take pictures of the back of people’s vehicles to get the license plate number, no other personal identifiable information is given.

Petrilli said they won’t be used to monitor traffic.

Any information is owned by the town and is deleted from the system automatically after 30 days.

The council will vote on this matter at one of its July meetings.