NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County residents can drop off old electronic items to be recycled on Saturday May 6, the town of Normal announced.

The service will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon and on the first Saturday morning of each month, the town said. This is in addition to the regular self-service electronics recycling drop off available Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In both cases, residents can drop off their items at the town’s public works department, 1301 Warriner St. in Normal. Signs inside the building will direct people on where to put their items.

Residents can bring computers, monitors, electronic keyboards, televisions, scanners, fax machines, copiers, cell phones, video recorders, cameras and more.

The items do not need to be in working order to be recycled. Items containing Freon, such as mini refrigerators and dehumidifiers are not accepted.

An up-to-date list of acceptable items can be found on the town’s website at www.normal.org.

This service is only for residents and businesses of McLean County. For more information on the town’s electronics’ recycling program visit www.normal.org/publicworks or contact the Public Works office at (309) 454-9571, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m