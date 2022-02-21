NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Roadways receiving attention at the Town of Normal’s council meeting Monday night.

Council members unanimously approved to spend $1 million of Motor Fuel Tax funds on resurfacing various roads throughout the Town’s boundaries. This is something the council is tasked with by staff on a yearly basis.

Some roads included in the 2022 construction season cycle include Virginia Avenue, Fell Street, and Parkside Road.

The roads up for construction are picked on a variety of factors including overall condition, traffic volume, deterioration rate, and cost. Town staff also try to choose streets in different parts of the town and not concentrate all the work in one space.

Planned work includes milling and resurfacing, sidewalk improvements, as well as drainage structure and repair.

Scott Preston, town council member, said it’s one of the top concerns council hears from residents every year.

“It’s the town’s job and all local governments; unfortunately here in the Midwest, the freeze/thaw cycle this time of year has an impact on potholes more than anything, but of course, we hear about it, and of course, it’s always a top priority, it has to be it’s our job,” Preston said.

A full list of road projects can be found in the council packet.

Another item council approved is an amendment to the Town’s outdoor dining policy.

Monday night, the council approved allowing businesses to use up to 10% of their private parking lots as space for outdoor dining. This was something the Town approved on a temporary basis during the pandemic.

Preston said the Town’s vote Monday makes it a permanent change and from April to October, businesses (if they choose) can construct outdoor dining setups on their parking lots.

“We kind of stumbled into it with the pandemic, out of necessity more than anything at that time,” Preston said. “As time went on, people just genuinely enjoyed being outside when the weather is good; it’s something consumers and businesses want, and we’re trying to respond.”

Preston said any dining setups could also not impact any handicapped parking or ADA compliances.

This does not apply to restaurants in Uptown Normal.