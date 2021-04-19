Normal town council approves $1.9 million in roadwork

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Normal town leaders approved a number of infrastructure improvements throughout the town.

The largest project council approved was a $1.9 million road resurfacing project slated to start in May. The money comes from the town’s local motor fuel tax.

According to the town Director of Engineering Ryan Otto, roads that will be resurfaced were chosen based on condition, level of traffic their deterioration rate.

“We inspect our roads once a year to determine our program, each year it kind of varies depending on the condition, deterioration rate we’re seeing and the location of that project is,” Otto said.

Roads getting a new surface are:

• W. Raab Road (Constitution Trail Collegiate Br. to Bradford Ln.)

• Bradford Lane (Miles Ln. to Raab Rd.)

• Gregory Street (Parkside Rd. to Cottage Ave.)

• Bowles Street (Main St. to University Ct.)

• N. Fell Avenue (Willow St. to Sycamore St.)

• Normal Avenue (Locust St. to Gregory St.)

Council voted unanimously to bid the contract to Bloomington-based Rowe Construction.

Construction is expected to be completed by October.