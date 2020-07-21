Normal town council approves amendments to Rivian’s site plans

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Town Council approved amended site plans for Rivian Monday.

The amended site plan was previously approved by the Normal Planning Commission on July 9. The addition will add 600,000 square feet to their site and will help Rivian address the demand for their vehicles.

Rivian says the expansion will bring 80 more jobs to the area.

The Normal Town council also discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting their budget, during a presentation by Director of Finance Andrew Huhn.

Huhn said the revenue line that saw the greatest decrease in funds was local sales tax, which is estimated to have decreased over $2,800,000 due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

The full meeting is on Town of Normal’s YouTube page.

