NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– It was unanimous approval from the Normal Town Council on Monday for a new Raising Cane’s Chicken restaurant.

Located at 311A S. Veterans Parkway, the chicken finger spot is set to replace Beauty Brands in the Shoppes at College Hills. The proposed plan for Raising Cane’s would demolish the current building.

Raising Cane’s was founded in 1996 and specializes in chicken tenders.