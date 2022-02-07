Normal Town Council approves to partially finance new fire station with $2.5 million loan

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Normal, town leaders approved to borrow $2.5 million to help finance a new fire station.

Monday night, the council voted 5 to 2 on the loan from Bloomington-based, Busey Bank. Town staff said by taking a loan, instead of paying the $2.4 million in cash, that money can be used for other capital projects.

City Manager Pam Reece said some of those other projects would include parks improvements and building updates within the town, but did not specifically say which parks or buildings.

She said had the financing option not been passed, staff would have to cut back on other projects.

The new fire station number two would take the place of the current station off College Avenue. It would cost $4.9 million to build the new fire station and town staff has budgeted for this project in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

According to the town’s council packets, the loan will be paid off in nine payments of $267,986.80 each. The final payment would be due in 2031, however, Reece said the debt can be paid off early.

Councilmembers Scott Preston and Stan Nord voted against the financing option Monday night. Both men said the town was in a good position financially to pay for the entire project with cash and believed the town did not need to take on more debt.

Normal Fire Chief Mick Humer said the new station is needed because the current second station is too far from other parts of town. He said by relocating the second station further east, they can respond more quickly to incidents in the northeast part of town.

“A couple of the new subdivisions out there have plans to expand, plus Normal Community High School is out there, the Villages at Mercy Creek and right now our response times are about nine to nine and a half minutes which is not acceptable,” Humer said.

Humer said the new station once constructed would be at Hershey and Shepard Road in Normal, near the Shepard Dog Park. He said by locating the new station there, response times would be cut in half to around four minutes.

The current Station #2 was built in the 1980s and is in need of many repairs according to the chief and is not ADA compliant by today’s standards.

Councilmember Kevin McCarthy told WMBD that there were talks of building a fourth fire station, but relocating and building a new station would be more cost-effective.