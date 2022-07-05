NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Town Council approved two significant items that involve education and health Tuesday night.

Both items will move forward with giving money to the Children’s Discovery Museum and the Normal Community Health Care Clinic.

First, on the agenda, members approved waiving the formal bidding requirements for the three-story, climbing installation at the Children’s Discovery Museum. It’s called the Luckey Climber and the project will cost just shy of $300,000.

Council members said the project is covered by a grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Second, on the agenda, members approved writing a check to the tune of $50,000 for the Normal Community Health Care Clinic.

“The clinic provides necessary dental services and healthcare services to an under-served population in the community. It will let them use the funds to support covid-related services,” said Normal City Manager, Pamela Reece.

The $50,000 check is coming from the town’s American Rescue Plan funds.