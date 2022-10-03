NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — At Monday’s work session, the Normal Town Council viewed renderings of upgrades to the Underpass and North Plaza. In August, an additional $3.16 million were approved for the project.

Some suggestions include possibly partnering with the Children’s Discovery Museum with the goal to have some sort of kid-friendly installation that also creates photo opportunities.

There were also concerns about making sure the new plans do not interfere with the traditional setup of Santa’s Workshop in Uptown Normal. The type of lighting for the Underpass was also in conversation.

Normal Director of Public Works and Engineering Ryan Otto said the feedback will help the design plans moving forward.

“I appreciated it. There’s some great conversations with the council. We got some good input. So we’ll take all those comments and process those, answer some of the questions we weren’t able to answer, and continue the conversation,” Otto said.

Ottos said hopefully construction will begin in Summer 2023 and be complete by December 2024.