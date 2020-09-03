Normal Town Council extending emergency orders until end of the year

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday, Normal Town Council voted 6-1 to extend emergency orders until the end of 2020.

As of Tuesday, 1,023 Illinois State University students tested positive for COVID-19. According to the McLean County Health Department, large in-person gatherings are driving the spike in cases.

Normal town leaders addressed concerns about gathering capacity and seating restrictions at bars and restaurants. The following is a list of guidelines pertaining to the social distancing/gathering ordinance:

Restricts parties and gatherings in the affected residential units, including common areas and

parking lots, to 10 people.

• Requires a face covering for the attendees of those parties and gatherings.

• Requires the party or gathering to adhere to all other State or County COVID-19 regulations.

• Provides that there may not be more than one party or gathering present at any one time in any

common area or parking lot.

• Requires the host of the party or gathering to enforce the requirements for social distancing, face

coverings, and the number of attendees.

• Provides that a violation may result in a fine of up to $750.

• Automatically repeals on January 1, 2021, but provides that the

The following is a list of rules pertaining to the ordinance requiring seating restrictions and other safety measures, for on-premise liquor establishments.

Requires all patrons in the establishment, including all outdoor seating areas, to be seated for service. Exceptions to the seating requirement include using the restroom, placing an order or picking up an order, or exit and entry to the facility as well as eating and drinking. No more than two patrons may stand to use any individual game and patrons must return to their seats when the game concludes. When standing, patrons must wear a face covering.

• Requires the establishment to comply with the State of Illinois’ Restaurant and Bar Establishment

Safety Guidelines for Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

• Requires the liquor licensee to enforce the requirements, and makes it a violation for any patron

to refuse to comply with the order of the licensee.

• Requires licensees to assist in investigations.

• Provides that violations of the ordinance may result in a fine of up to $750 per violation.

Town leaders said they have received an influx of complaints about the lack of social distancing in places that serve alcohol since March.

“I’m worried that if we do not do this and our rate rises that all businesses in our community will suffer, not just bars and restaurants,” Normal Mayor Chris Koos said.

He said these guidelines do not just apply to students, but the entire community.