Normal Town council outlines $157 million in capital projects

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In the twin cities, Town of Normal leaders outlined capital projects for the fiscal years 2021-2022 and the fiscal years 2026-2027.

Council approved Monday night its Community Investment Plan (CIP) which prioritizes and plans the Town’s capital projects.

There are more than 400 projects the town has financing for and is looking to get done within six years.

Capital projects include roadwork and water line maintenance, as well as parks improvements. Councilman Kevin McCarthy said this year staff was able to increase the amount spent on capital projects to $157 million, which he said is a great investment in the town.

This year staff made an interactive system to view and keep track of the various projects throughout town using a mapping software tool.

Residents can use the tool to see when and where projects on roads and other capital will be taking place throughout town.

McCarthy said the tool allows town leaders to be more transparent with the residents on projects but also gives council insight as to why projects are prioritized over others.

“Some folks honestly pay very little attention to this and some people pay a lot of attention. It’s also valuable for us as a council to try to understand where we’re strategically investing in our community and which assets we’re investing in,” McCarthy said.

Within the next six years, the town looks to spend $65.9 million on roads, $29.4 on technology improvements, police and fire cars, etc., and $27 million on improving and maintaining the town’s water utilities.

One of the major roadway projects included in the CIP is the underpass project that looks to connect both parts of Uptown to one another.

All final plans of projects within the CIP would have to be approved by the council.