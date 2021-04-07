Normal Town Council to see familiar faces post-election

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Three Normal Town Council seats up for grabs in Tuesday night’s elections were all reclaimed by their incumbents.

Kevin McCarthy, Chemberly Cummings, and Scott Preston beat out 6 challengers to continue serving on the town’s council.

Councilman McCarthy credits both his and his fellow incumbent’s work ethic as a reason for their re-election.

“I think one of the things residents like about the incumbents is that our decisions may not be perfect, but we work very hard to make the best decisions that we can, and so we keep moving forward,” said McCarthy.

He said he is grateful for the support he has received from the community.

“The results I think show that people really appreciate and can see that I work very hard on behalf of all the residents, and try to do the best that I can so not just me and my fellow councilmen, but they can be proud of the city they call home,” said McCarthy.

Councilwoman Cummings said she’s excited to get back to work serving her community and hopes to bring a spark back to Normal.

“My biggest thing is to really re-engage and re-energize. That I’m going to be very intentional about, I think we just kind of lost our way, and we see that from this election, but I’m hoping that I can bring something to this community to re-engage it and re-energize it, so stay tuned for more,” said Cummings.

Councilman Preston said he believes his campaign was successful because his platform was uniting the community under three specific goals.

“First and foremost, one of those is economic growth, keeping taxes low, and keeping our quality of life high. I think that resonated with the people of Normal, I’m glad it did, and I’m certainly humbled to continue serving, and representing in city hall,” said Preston.

All three of those candidates will be sworn in on the first Monday in May.