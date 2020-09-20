Normal Town Council to vote on a motor fuel tax hike

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Town Council is meeting Monday night to vote on an item that would increase the motor fuel tax by four cents.

Normal leaders said the motor fuel tax has remained the same since 2015 but talks to raise it sparked last year when the city of Bloomington doubled it’s to eight cents per gallon.

Town Manager Pam Reece said if approved, the town would collect an additional million dollars each year. That would be used to address roadway maintenance transportation and sidewalk ADA improvements. That meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be available for you to stream on youtube.

