NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — During the public comment portion of Monday night’s council meeting, Normal’s Deputy Clerk Jodi Pomis was in tears. She was addressing the council about an email she received from Councilmember Stan Nord. Pomis said she found the email intimidating , unethical and unprofessional.

The deputy clerk said Nord was trying to intimidate the town’s clerk staff to believe they are committing a felony.

This comes after the confusion from three people filing petitions to run for offices that are not elected positions. The email dated Nov. 29 was publicly distributed by the town staff. In it, Nord states that the petitions for town clerk, collector and supervisor were not published on the town’s website. He also said that while he wasn’t accusing the clerk’s office of any wrong doing he wanted them to be aware that it is a felony to knowingly prevent a person from being nominated for public office.

“The email that was sent, I request that people FOIA for it and read it. Cause it was not meant to be intimidating or threatening.” said Nord.

Several council members expressed their disappointment in the matter.

“Very upset about that. Again, it’s not good business practice, it’s not good governmental practice. If you have an employee that feels intimidated or unsafe in the workplace you got to deal with that instantly and deal with it strongly,” said Mayor Chris Koos.

Nord did offer an apology. So far Pomis has only filed a grievance against Nord.