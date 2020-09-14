Normal town leaders encourage people to ‘mask up’, pledge to follow COVID-19 guidelines

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new campaign in the Town of Normal is encouraging health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, 20 new banners were installed across town to remind people to follow COVID-19 protocols. Messages on signs include ‘wash your hands’, ‘wear your mask’, and ‘watch your distance’.

Normal town leaders said following the guidelines is everyone’s personal responsibility and the signs are a reminder.

“This is our way just to keep in front of people the importance of taking personal responsibility to reduce COVID and the spread of COVID in our communities,” said Cathy Oloffson, the director of communications for Normal.

Oloffson said the signs and pledging to follow practices to stop the spread of COVID-19 are both a part of the new ‘#MaskUpNormal’ campaign.

“We want to keep everybody safe, and most importantly we want to reduce the numbers of COVID in our communities,” said Oloffson.

The signs are raising awareness about community health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Oloffson said the hope is that if people “mask up,” it will prevent another shutdown.

“We also want to keep our businesses open. Other communities in neighboring states have had their state governments shut down their businesses because of high COVID rates,” said Oloffson.

One local business owner said he’s seen most customers follow guidelines while shopping at his store.

“Most people come in and they follow the mask policy. I would say even outdoors, walking around I see a lot of people, more than I would expect, wearing masks,” said Daniel Maloney, the owner of Campustown.

He said parties and large gatherings are the greatest potential threat.

“More importantly, the guidelines that should be followed right now that’s not being followed is gatherings of 10 or more people or just large gatherings,” said Maloney.

Still, community leaders want people to mask up and do their part. People can take the pledge to follow guidelines, practice good hygiene, and self-screen for symptoms online.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected