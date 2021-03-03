Normal vaccine clinic canceled Wednesday

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Delayed COVID-19 vaccine distribution is impacting vaccine clinics in Central Illinois.

Appointments scheduled for Wednesday, March 3rd at the Activity Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal have been canceled. A reschedule date will be announced will more vaccines arrive.

This clinic is for patients who are receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. It is recommended that patients receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine 21 days after getting the first dose. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention say the second dose of Pfizer can be administered up to 42 days after the first dose.

Individuals will be rescheduled for the same time slots for the original appointment time.