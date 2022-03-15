NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An overnight explosion heavily damaged a Normal Water Department well house Monday night.

Just after 8 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a loud blast near the intersection of E. Cherry Street and N. Linden Street, Normal Fire Department Public Information Officer Matt Swaney said. Fire crews arrived and saw heavy damage to the well house roof and exterior masonry walls.

No one was inside the building at the time of the explosion, Swaney confirmed.

Ameren workers disconnected power to the building while Nicor workers checked around the building and surrounding neighborhood for natural gas intrusion or leaks, though none were detected. Since there are no natural gas service or gas appliances inside, the well house is heated electrically.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the explosion, but no foul play is suspected at this time. The explosion did not affect water service in the area, Swaney said.