Normal West Community High school turns into food drive, feeds hundreds every month

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Unit 5 School District and Eastern Illinois Food Bank of McLean Count turn Normal West Community High School into a food bank every month, feeding hundreds of McLean County families.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, with the help of volunteers, the team gave food to more than 100 families at their monthly, hour-long Foodmobile event. People were able to pick up pre-made meals, dry and canned goods, and fresh bread and produce. People who needed help carrying or loading their food into cars received help from volunteers.

The organization’s food director said what a family can pick up is based on need. She said families can leave with up to 70 pounds of food.

“We have a lot of return customers and we call them our friends because we see them month after month and they’re able to help their family with what is provided,” Brown said. “Food insecurity is such a real problem and we’re just so grateful to be a part of helping solve that issue.”

Brown said their next Foodmobile at Normal West Community High School will be Nov. 6 at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Visit their website to see the full Foodmobile schedule.