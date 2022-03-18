NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Glen Petersen, a social studies teacher at Normal West High School, spoke to students on Friday about his time stationed in Ukraine from July 2020 to April 2021.

Petersen was part of a joint multinational training group and spent 10 months in the country amongst 164 other soldiers on his base.

His team of advisors started a training program with Ukrainian soldiers to help them against a Russian invasion, like the one we’re seeing currently.

Petersen said Ukraine is a peaceful country that is now fighting every day for its independence.

Stationed as a Deputy Commander of Task Force Illini, Petersen explained where the Ukraine military was at when his team came to help in July 2020.

“When we got there, we recognized right away that there were several deficiencies in terms of their resources; some gaps, I should say. That was a big part of what we were doing, was trying to fill some of those gaps with some US funds,” said Petersen.

He said they brought over training tactics, weapons, and communication abilities.

“We began a train-the-trainer course for the javelin weapons system, and my team organized it, and resourced it, and then trained several Ukrainian soldiers on how to conduct the training at their own level,” he said.

The javelin weapons system is a system that automatically guides itself to the target after launch. However, Petersen said Ukrainian strength is what he noticed mostly during his time in the country.

“They make every ounce of use out of them. They’re super tough, the Ukrainian soldiers are very resilient, they never complain, and they’re very eager to learn,” said Petersen.

Students who listened to Petersen speak said they wish people would understand what the Ukrainians are going through.

“A big thing to take into account is that even if you’re not going through it right now, it’s still affecting people, and it’s still hurting people,” said sophomore Katrinka Thompson. “It doesn’t matter that you’re safe at home and everything. There are still people who are being heavily affected by this all.”

Some students said they hope they can do more for the Ukrainians.

“If I ever have the opportunity in the future, I will take it immediately to help anyone that needs it,” said Scoute Weer-Losher, a sophomore at Normal West High School.