Normal West, Normal Community High Schools cancel graduation ceremonies

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) -- Three people are dead and two are injured after being involved in a crash Saturday morning on IL Route 116 and CR 2400E.

At around 2 a.m., a car carrying three passengers collided into an ambulance that was transporting a patient to a local hospital. According to the preliminary investigation, released by the Illinois State Police, the driver of the car, a 20-year-old Morgan Ryder of Gridley drove into the path of an ambulance. It caused the ambulance to hit the driver's side of the vehicle, killing the Ryder at the scene.