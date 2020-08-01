Normal West, Normal Community High Schools cancel graduation ceremonies

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal West and Normal Community High Schools canceled Saturday’s graduation ceremonies because of inclement weather.
The Normal Community High School announced it on it’s Facebook Page. The full statement reads,
Due to the current and upcoming weather today, the Normal West HS and Normal Community HS graduation ceremonies have been canceled. We are sad that the weather and the pandemic have changed how the Class of 2020 ended their high school career, but that does not diminish the pride we have in each and every one of our graduates. As we have previously shared, there is no alternate date for this event and therefore the graduation ceremonies will not be rescheduled. Best of luck to all of our graduates in their future endeavors!Normal Community High School
According to comments under the posts, parents and students are upset with the schools’ decision to cancel the ceremony because of the rain, and not offer an alternative.
