Normal West’s Black Student Union is helping students start the year off right

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Students from Normal West Community High School are giving back to the community in a big way.

Last month the school’s black student union began collecting school supplies. Organizers say they wanted to help those, who did not have the means, start the year off on the right foot.

On Wednesday those students dropped off the donations to The Baby Fold, a non-profit whose mission is to improve the lives of children and families in the community.

“We’re committed to service and committed to giving opportunities to other black youth, to help them increase in their participation and involvement inside and outside of school,” said Jasmyn Jordan, President of the NWCHS Black Student Union.

She says the supplies are meant to help improve the motor skills of the children that receive them.