Normal woman dies after being hit by car Monday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A 23-year-old Normal woman is dead following a car crash in Normal on Monday.

Danielle Fairchild died as a result of craniocerebral injuries, according to McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder.

As previously reported, Normal Police responded to the crash near College Avenue and Kingsley at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police located Fairchild, the 23-year-old pedestrian, who sustained serious injuries. Normal Fire Department staff transported her to the hospital to receive critical care.

Carle BroMenn Medical Center notified the McLean County coroner’s office that she had died at approximately 4:16 p.m. Tuesday.