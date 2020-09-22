Normal woman faces 30 years for setting home on fire with two kids inside

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal woman faces 30 years in prison for setting a home on fire earlier this month.

Jo Hammond is being charged with aggravated and residential arson as well as child endangerment. According to Assistant States Attorney Ashley Scarborough, Hammond started a fire at a Bloomington home on Sept. 3 when she knew people were inside, including two children.

Her bond is set at $500,000, but her lawyer filed a motion Monday to reduce that number. She will appear in court for a bond reduction on Monday, Sept. 28.

 Her arraignment is set for Friday, Oct. 9.

