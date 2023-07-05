NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In an unanimous vote, the Town of Normal is moving forward with initiating a zoning text amendment for adult-use cannabis facilities.

This comes after much public feedback when special-use permit applications went before the council for two new dispensaries. Ultimately, the applications for Michigan-based High Haven and Chicago-based Revolution were approved in May.

The town is looking to codify a state regulation that requires a distance of 1,500 feet between each dispensary. This is so the code will be in place for the town if the state regulation changes.

Council also wants to further the distance from 100 to 200 feet between dispensaries and pre-existing churches, schools and daycares.

Councilmember Chemberly Harris said that cannabis is not being singled out compared to liquor ordinances.

“It’s not uncommon to have some type of barrier. There’s a lot of things even within our liquor commission laws. So we just wanted to make sure we mirrored them a lot of like,” said Harris. “We didn’t do anything special for cannabis. We kept it all kind of within the same guidelines.”

Councilmember Kathleen Lorenz said although she is in favor of the process moving forward depending on the final draft she may not support the document at the final vote.

“I will continue to over the next 30 to 60 days bring up some other issues with my council colleagues,” said Lorenz. “Things that maybe have to do with looking at possibly capping the number. Or looking at broadening the restrictions around more than just R-1 but maybe some of the other residential distinctions such as R-2 and R-3.”

The next step is for the town’s planning commission to draft an amended zoning code. There will be a public hearing at the planning commission meeting on August 10.