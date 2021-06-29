Normal’s Ace Hardware stocked up on sump pumps, dehumidifiers following floods

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A local hardware store in the Twin Cities is making sure residents have all the supplies they need while recovering from this weekend’s flash flooding.

Ace Hardware of E. College Ave. has stocked up on sump pumps, dehumidifiers, and fans as residents continue the cleanup of flooded homes and basements.

Store manager Brian Aiello said the store has been opening at least an hour earlier everyday and staying open later.

Aiello said the Normal Ace Hardware is one of 13 owned locally in Central Illinois, so other stores have been trading inventory to keep flooding supplies stocked in town.

He said the goal is making sure all residents have the supplies and knowledge they need to recover.

“A lot of people have never been through this experience; most of them say I’ve lived in my home 30 years, what do I do. We’ll certainly give any free advice, whatever they need. They might not even need to buy anything which is fine, we want to give them what they properly need,” Aiello said.

He recommends people getting dehumidifiers as well, if they don’t already own one, to get moisture out of walls and floors, thus preventing mold growth.