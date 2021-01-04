Normal’s Constitution Trail closed due to tree damage

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — After an ice storm hit Central Illinois over the weekend, Normal Parks and Recreation officials have closed Constitution Trail.

They said the path took heavy tree damage with snow and ice covering low-hanging limbs, putting neighbors at risk of injury. Crews are currently working to clean up fallen debris in many areas on the trail.

Officials said branches could still crack off and fall onto neighbors, so the trail is closed until a significant amount of snow and ice thaw. They are asking neighbors to be patient while crews clean up “extensive damage” from the ice storm.

Normal Public Works is encouraging neighbors to place any downed tree limbs they might have in their yard on the curbside.